scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Switzerland plans controversial nuclear waste storage facility near German border

A plan for a nuclear waste storage facility in Switzerland is raising safety concerns among Germans close to the border. The project, which is backed by power plant operators, requires approval by the Swiss government.

SwitzerlandHaberstal could become a new storage site for nuclear waste by around 2050.

Switzerland has announced plans to build a nuclear waste storage facility on the border with Germany, leaving communities concerned about the issues of safety and clean drinking water supply.
The National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (Nagra) is behind the proposal. It suggested the region of Nördlich Lägern, north of Zurich and close to the border with Germany, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy said.

Nagra was set up by power plant operators alongside the Swiss government to deal with the controversial question of how to dispose of radioactive waste.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How can the safety of the waste be guaranteed?

The waste would be embedded in opalinus clay several hundred meters underground according to Patrick Studer, an official at Nagra.

“The required confinement time is around 200,000 years for high-level waste and around 30,000 years for low-level and intermediate-level waste,” Nagra’s website stated.

The waste will be sourced from five Swiss nuclear power plants. Medical and industrial sectors will also be allowed to contribute their waste.

At the moment, four nuclear power plants are active in Switzerland. They may continue their operation as long as their safety is guaranteed. This would mean into the 2040s.

However, the so-called deep geological repository for spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive waste needs to be approved by both the Swiss government and parliament. This process is expected to take several years.

German communities and officials remain concerned

Advertisement

Concerns among German communities along the border are running high. Their concerns are primarily about the issues of safety and drinking water supply.

“The question of drinking water protection is a major concern to the population,” said Martin Steinebrunner from the German coordination office for the planned waste facility.

The German Federal Ministry for the Environment has criticized Switzerland’s decision to build a nuclear waste repository right on the border to Germany.

Advertisement

The proximity of the planned site near the Baden-Württemberg village of Hohentengen “poses a problem both during the construction phase and during the operation of the repository,” said Christian Kühn, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Environment Ministry and and a member of the German parliament (Bundestag) from Baden-Württemberg.

At the same time Kühn stressed that it was “right and important” that geology be the decisive criterion for the site of a repository.

There were two other sites to choose from, which are also very close to the German border.
In Germany, the decision for a dedicated repository site for highly radioactive nuclear waste will not be discussed until 2031 at the earliest.

Long process before start of construction

It is still unclear where the nuclear waste will be prepared and packaged for final storage should the waste storage facility be approved.

Nagra has said it will submit a planning application by 2024. The Swiss government then makes a decision on the application, and parliament must consent afterwards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...
Advertisement

Taking this process into consideration, it is unlikely for the start of the storage facility to be anytime before around 2050.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:37:22 pm
Next Story

Passenger falls unconscious in Dubai to Kochi flight, dies

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise
Royal Protocol

Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise

Uttarakhand Waqf Board to demolish illegal structures on its land

Uttarakhand Waqf Board to demolish illegal structures on its land

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Basant Soren: Short-tempered, good orator & not quite the finished article
Newsmaker

Basant Soren: Short-tempered, good orator & not quite the finished article

The making of Netaji statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

The making of Netaji statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement