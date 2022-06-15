scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
25 treated after people walk over hot coal in Switzerland

Emergency services were alerted to injuries at a private event on the Au peninsula on Lake Zurich.

By: AP | Geneva |
Updated: June 15, 2022 2:15:10 pm
Twenty-five people have been treated for burns after walking on hot coal in northern Switzerland, according to police.

Emergency services were alerted to injuries at a private event on the Au peninsula on Lake Zurich on Tuesday evening, Zurich canton (state) police said in a statement.

They said that 25 people were given medical treatment at the scene, and 13 of them were hospitalised with more severe injuries.

Investigators secured evidence and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

There was no immediate word on why people at the event walked over hot coal.

