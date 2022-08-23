scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Switzerland: Glaciers have shrunk by half since 1930s, study finds

A new study has found Switzerland's glaciers have lost half their volume since 1931. The process is showing no sign of slowing down with researchers saying glacier retreat is "accelerating."

Researchers discovered that the volume of ice had shrunk by half over the past 85 years until 2016, and since then glaciers have receded a further 12%. (Source: DW)

A study on Switzerland’s 1,400 glaciers has found that they are losing volume and the process looks to have accelerated over the past few years.

Polytechnic university ETH Zurich and the Swiss Federal Institute on Forest, Snow and Landscape Research on Monday announced their findings based on topographical changes to glaciers since 1931.

Researchers discovered that the volume of ice had shrunk by half over the past 85 years until 2016, and since then glaciers have receded a further 12%.

“Glacier retreat is accelerating. Closely observing this phenomenon and quantifying its historical dimensions is important because it allows us to infer the glaciers’ responses to a changing climate,” said co-author of the study Daniel Farinotti.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

How the researchers arrived at their conclusion

Their study, published in the scientific journal The Cryosphere, used material from the TerrA image archive, which covers about 86% of Switzerland’s glacierised area, analysing around 21,700 photographs taken between 1916 and 1947.

For their reconstruction, the glaciologists used so-called stereophotogrammetry — a technique used to determine the nature, shape and position of any object on the basis of image pairs.

“If we know the surface topography of a glacier at two different points in time, we can calculate the difference in ice volume,” lead study author Erik Schytt Mannerfelt said.

Advertisement

Not all glaciers have been losing ice at the same rates, the researchers said. Altitude, amounts of debris on the glaciers, and the flatness of a glacier’s “snout,” its lowest part and the most vulnerable to melting, all affect the speeds of retreat.

The researchers also found that two periods, the 1920s and 1980s, actually experienced sporadic growth in glacier mass, but that was overshadowed by the broader trend of decline.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:52:22 pm
Next Story

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweets photos of garbage around India Gate, authorities take note

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement