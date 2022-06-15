scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

Skyguide, the air navigation service, initially said the closure would be in effect “until further notice” after the malfunction early in the morning.

By: AP | Geneva |
June 15, 2022 1:55:43 pm
Switzerland reopened its airspace after a brief closure for safety reasons because of an unspecified “technical malfunction." (AP photo for representation)

Switzerland reopened its airspace on Wednesday after a brief closure for safety reasons because of an unspecified “technical malfunction”, authorities said.

Skyguide, the air navigation service, initially said the closure would be in effect “until further notice” after the malfunction early in the morning.

A few hours later, it said the airspace closure was lifted at 8.30 am and air traffic over Switzerland was resuming along with operations at the country’s two national airports in Geneva and Zurich.

“Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers and partners, as well as for the passengers at the two national airports,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman for Skyguide couldn’t be immediately reached for comment by phone or text message.

