Switzerland, a leader in gold refining, bans Russian gold imports

August 4, 2022 1:49:52 pm
Written by Vjosa Isai
Switzerland on Wednesday banned imports of Russian gold and gold products, on the heels of similar moves by the European Union and the United States.
The Federal Council, the Swiss government’s seven-member executive board, said in a statement that the gold ban aligned with the European Union’s latest sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and that Switzerland was “implementing the most urgent measures in terms of time and substance.”
The council added that it had frozen the assets of Russia’s state-owned bank Sberbank, after imposing sanctions last month on dozens more individuals and organizations on the European Union’s sanctions list.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Switzerland’s list of sanctioned persons and entities in connection with the situation in Ukraine is thus fully in line with that of the EU,” the council said.
Agricultural products and oil supplies remain excluded from sanctions, the statement said, attributing this decision to the global food and energy crisis.
The country is a leader in the gold-refining market, according to a 2018 watch and jewelry sector report by the World Wildlife Fund, with 60-70% of the world’s gold passing through Switzerland to be refined. The precious metal is a common material in Swiss luxury watches.
The European Union in July banned imports from Russia of newly minted and refined gold, following similar announcements by the United States, Britain and other Group of 7 countries in June.
Officials have described the gold sanctions as another strategy to isolate Russia from the international financial system, with Ukraine’s allies already banning most trade with Russia.
Russia is one of the world’s biggest producers of gold and has cranked up the mining of new gold to compensate for the frozen reserves held by Russian companies and oligarchs under sanctions, said Christopher Swift, a national security lawyer who formerly worked at the U.S. Treasury Department’s office of foreign assets control.
Demand for gold has shrunk 8% compared with this time last year, according to the World Gold Council.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
DDLJ musical faces flak for casting a white actor to play Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj, chef Vikas Khanna reacts: ‘let’s not make our kids feel less’
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip left a fuming White House scrambling for a plan
Salma Khan and Helen sing for Arpita Khan as she cuts her birthday cake, fans miss Salman Khan as family parties together
IndiGo to add a third ramp as it aims for faster turnaround times
Batgirl directors shocked after the movie is shelved: ‘We wish fans had the opportunity to embrace the final film’
Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan wearing pink power suit; draws mixed reactions from netizens
GSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check score at gseb.org
Govt trying to intimidate us, we are not scared: Rahul Gandhi after ED seals Young Indian office
BJP sees chink in AAP armour as Delhi liquor policy is revoked, to use it as campaign tool in Gujarat
Booking.com scam lands tourists knocking at private home in London
Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry, applauds Deepak Dobriyal’s performance: ‘Heartwarming’
Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned