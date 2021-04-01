In a first, female recruits in Swiss army to get women’s underwear

Switzerland is currently revising its army uniform and supplies inventory. (Representational Image)

For the first time in decades, women serving in the Swiss army will soon stop wearing men’s underwear.

Switzerland is currently revising its army uniform and supplies inventory, and has decided to focus on functionality and flexibility, a move that will now give women their own underwear.

Starting this month women will be given undergarments for warm and cold weather as part of a trial run.

Kaj-Gunnar Sievert, the spokesman for the Swiss Armed Forces’ Procurement Organisation, told CNN that “previous army equipment and uniforms were too little or not at all geared to the specific needs of women.”

“During the development phase, the ergonomics of women, among other things, were taken into account,” he added.

While men and women will continue to wear the same combat uniforms, introduced in the 1980s, there will be updates for individual adjustments, such as the new camouflage trousers that come with adjustable waistband.

The news coincides with the army’s announcement to increase women participation. At present, women make up for less than one per cent of the Swiss army and officials hope to increase the number to 10% by 2030.



On International Women’s Day, the Swiss Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport said they wanted to implement plans to increase the proportion of women in the military. The plans include a ‘new service for women’ and promote ‘the reconciliation of military service, work, education and family.’

In 2019, Viola Amherd became the first female Defense Minister in the country’s history. The present Swiss army uniforms were introduced in the 1980s and the current updates are a much-needed change.