Sweden’s security needs best served by NATO membership, PM says

Sweden’s security needs are best served by NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Sunday, after her party abandoned decades of opposition to joining the U.S.-led alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The best thing for the security of Sweden and the Swedish people is to join NATO,” Andersson told a news conference.
“We believe Sweden needs the formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO.”
