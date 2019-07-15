Toggle Menu
Nine killed in plane crash during skydiving trip in Sweden

The small plane designed to carry parachutists crashed on an island on the Ume river shortly after take off, police spokesman Peder Jonsson said, adding the cause for the accident was unknown. He said those on board were on a skydiving trip.

Emergency services attend the accident site at a small harbor at Ume river, outside Umea, Sweden, Sunday July 14, 2019. Swedish officials say a small plane carrying parachutists crashed in northern Sweden and all nine of the people on board were killed. (Samuel Pettersson/TT via AP)

Nine people were killed when their plane crashed during a skydiving trip near Umea, a small university city in northern Sweden, authorities said on Sunday.

The region’s main University Hospital of Umea confirmed there were no survivors and relatives of the deceased had been notified.

Neither Jonsson nor the hospital immediately identified the victims’ names or nationalities.

