Saturday, August 29, 2020
Violence erupts in Swedish town of Malmo after anti-Islam actions, police say

Protesters were throwing objects at police officers and car tyres had been set on fire, a police spokesman said. 

By: Reuters | Stockholm | Published: August 29, 2020 10:28:44 am
sweden, malmo protests, sweden protests, sweden anti-islam protests, world news, indian expressDemonstrators throw stones at police during a riot in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden August 28, 2020. (Photo via Reuters)

A riot broke out on Friday in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, where at least 300 people had gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities, police said. Protesters were throwing objects at police officers and car tyres had been set on fire, a police spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, a copy of the Quran had been burned in Malmo by right-wing extremists.

“We don’t have this under control but we are working actively to take control,” the spokesman said. “We see a connection between what is happening now and what happened earlier today,” he said.

The demonstrations had escalated in the same place where the Quran had been burned, the spokesman said.

Daily Aftonbladet said several anti-Islam activities had taken place in Malmo on Friday, including three men kicking a copy of the Quran between them in a public square.

The anti-Islam protests occurred after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line, had been denied permission to have a meeting in Malmo and was stopped at the Swedish border, according to the newspaper.

