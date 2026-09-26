Why did actors Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder protest Netanyahu outside UN?

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Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder were among more than 100 people detained by New York police during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the United Nations on Thursday.
The protesters were objecting primarily to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and continued US military support for Israel, as Netanyahu prepared to address the UN General Assembly. The demonstration was organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, which said its demands included ending US arms supplies to Israel and stopping the war in Gaza.
Einbinder, who is Jewish, said she took part because she viewed speaking out against Israel’s actions in Gaza as a moral responsibility. Sarandon, meanwhile, joined demonstrators wearing a T-shirt reading “Fund people, not bombs” as protesters chanted “Let Gaza live, stop arming Israel.”
Let us not mistake the spectacle for the story: genocide is the headline, and it is time for it to end.Hannah Einbinder on Instagram after her detention. In the same post she said taking part was her moral responsibility “as a Jew, as an American, and as a human”.
The immediate trigger was Netanyahu’s appearance at the UN, but the protest was broader than opposition to the Israeli prime minister personally.
Jewish Voice for Peace said the demonstration was intended to demand that the US stop arming Israel and end what the group describes as genocide in Gaza. The organisation said about 400 Jewish, Palestinian, Iranian and Lebanese New Yorkers took part in the sit-in.
Protesters carried signs reading “Stop Arming Israel” and “End the Genocide”, while many wore white T-shirts with the message “Fund People Not Bombs”. They blocked First Avenue near the UN headquarters and remained in the street after police ordered them to disperse.
Manijeh Moradian, a university professor who participated in the protest, told news agency Reuters that the destruction in Gaza was being carried out “in our name, with our tax dollars” and argued that Netanyahu should not use the UN platform to justify Israel’s actions.
Einbinder has previously spoken publicly about Palestinians and Israel. During her Emmy acceptance speech in 2025, she voiced support for Palestine. She also spoke about the issue at the Cannes Film Festival in 2026, saying the personal or professional cost of speaking out could not be weighed against a human life.
At Thursday’s protest, Einbinder said she was participating “as a Jew, as an American, and as a human”, describing opposition to the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza as a moral responsibility.
After her detention, she said in an Instagram statement that she wanted attention to remain on the war and its consequences rather than on the celebrities who had been arrested. She referred to the destruction in Gaza, settler attacks, home demolitions and airstrikes.
Sarandon, 79, joined the sit-in outside the UN ahead of Netanyahu’s speech. Reuters footage showed her among demonstrators wearing the “Fund people, not bombs” shirt and chanting against US support for Israel.
Reuters reported that police arrested at least 30 protesters in its initial account. New York police later told CNN that 103 people were taken into custody as officers cleared protesters blocking First Avenue. Jewish Voice for Peace said more than 104 people were arrested.
The protest centred on three connected issues — Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which protesters accused Israel of conducting at the expense of Palestinian civilians, US military and financial support for Israel, with demonstrators calling for Washington to stop supplying weapons and Netanyahu’s appearance at the UN, which organisers argued gave him an international platform despite the allegations and controversy surrounding Israel’s conduct in Gaza.
The protest outside coincided with Netanyahu’s address to the General Assembly. During his speech, Netanyahu defended Israel’s actions in Gaza and rejected allegations that Israel was committing genocide. He also defended the US-Israeli military action against Iran and criticised his opponents. Dozens of delegates walked out as he began speaking.
Netanyahu also criticised the protesters outside the UN, questioning why they had not protested against Iran’s crackdown on demonstrators earlier in the year.
Alongside Sarandon and Einbinder, celebrities including Elliot Page, Cynthia Nixon, Chelsea Manning, Glennon Doyle, Sarah Sherman, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker participated, according to Jewish Voice for Peace.
(With inputs from agencies)
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