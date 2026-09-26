Why did actors Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder protest Netanyahu outside UN?

Susan Sarandon, center, and other demonstrators are arrested ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus address at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, September 24, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo)

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder were among more than 100 people detained by New York police during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the United Nations on Thursday.

The protesters were objecting primarily to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and continued US military support for Israel, as Netanyahu prepared to address the UN General Assembly. The demonstration was organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, which said its demands included ending US arms supplies to Israel and stopping the war in Gaza.

Einbinder, who is Jewish, said she took part because she viewed speaking out against Israel’s actions in Gaza as a moral responsibility. Sarandon, meanwhile, joined demonstrators wearing a T-shirt reading “Fund people, not bombs” as protesters chanted “Let Gaza live, stop arming Israel.”