Monday, February 22, 2021
Supreme Court won’t revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

By: AP | Washington |
Updated: February 23, 2021 1:34:50 am
Stormy Daniels sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a 'total con job.' (Source: REUTERS)

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid USD 130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a ‘total con job.’

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly USD 300,000 in attorneys’ fees.

