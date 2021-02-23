Supreme Court won’t revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump

Updated: February 23, 2021 1:34:50 am
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.
The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid USD 130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.
She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a ‘total con job.’
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly USD 300,000 in attorneys’ fees.
