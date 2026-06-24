US Supreme Court eases rules to deport green card holders accused of certain crimes

This makes it effectively easier for the border officials to strip the people of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status as they arrive at the US ports of entry.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 09:05 AM IST
us green cardThe border agents are no more bound to prove by "clear and convincing evidence" that an immigrant had committed a crime before deporting the green card holder. (Representational)
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The US Supreme Court’s conservative majority Tuesday enhanced the power of federal border agents to remove from the country lawful permanent residents, or green card holders, involved in a crime of “moral turpitude”.

In a 6-3 decision by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court said border agents are no more bound to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that an immigrant, seeking a re-entry into the country after a trip abroad, had committed a crime before denying them admission. They now just have to show that there was reason to believe they had.

“The Immigration and Nationality Act does not impose that requirement,” Thomas wrote.

This makes it effectively easier for the border officials to strip the people of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status as they arrive at the US ports of entry.

— with inputs from ABC News and Reuters

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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