Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house

The man was arrested around 1:50 am Wednesday, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email. Kavanaugh lives in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia.

By: AP | Washington |
June 8, 2022 9:41:01 pm
US Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks during his ceremonial public swearing-in, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (REUTERS, file)

The Supreme Court says an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland.

The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man is from California and was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v Wade, the court’s landmark abortion case. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, the Post reported.

