16 killed, 50 injured in suicide blast at Pakistan mosque during Friday namaz

At least 16 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured after a powerful suicide blast struck a mosque near the old Police Lines in Kohat district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Friday prayers, officials said.

The explosion took place at a mosque located close to the old Police Lines in Kohat, around 60 kilometre southwest of Peshawar. The blast occurred while worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers.

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