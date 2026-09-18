16 killed, 50 injured in suicide blast at Pakistan mosque during Friday namaz

The explosion took place at a mosque located close to the old Police Lines in Kohat, around 60 kilometre southwest of Peshawar.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readSep 18, 2026 03:40 PM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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At least 16 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured after a powerful suicide blast struck a mosque near the old Police Lines in Kohat district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Friday prayers, officials said.
The explosion took place at a mosque located close to the old Police Lines in Kohat, around 60 kilometre southwest of Peshawar. The blast occurred while worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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