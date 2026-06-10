Sudhan Gurung back as home minister, to reopen file on Nepal royal murders

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Nepal Home Minister Sudhan Gurung on Tuesday announced that the government would reopen the file related to the Royal Palace shootout case in which King Birendra, his entire family and eight others lost their lives 25 years ago.
Soon after taking charge as Home Minister on Tuesday, Gurung said the file would be reopened, but did not elaborate on whether there would be a fresh investigation into the incident that took place on the night of June 1, 2001.
The official investigation team headed by House Speaker Taranath Rana Bhat had concluded that Crown Prince Dipendra, who was estranged from his parents over their refusal to allow him to marry the girl of his choice, targeted them and other close relatives present during a family gathering before shooting himself. Crown Prince Dipendra died in a coma in a hospital three days later.
Prince Gyanendra, who was away in Pokhara for a prescheduled meeting, had been called by the Crown Prince to join the family dinner, but sources involved in the investigation told The Indian Express that King Birendra asked him not to rush back and instead fulfil his prior commitment.
Gyanendra, the third in line of succession, became king after Dipendra died on June 3. His brother Niranjan was among the ten who died in the shooting at the Royal Palace.
Incidentally, it was not a cabinet meeting that decided to reopen the case. Gurung made the announcement after returning to office on the 47th day after his resignation, following his exoneration by an investigation team over the legitimacy of his property and his alleged connection with a controversial businessman under probe.
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