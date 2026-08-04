35 killed after Sudan army launches drone strike on Darfur civil court

Sudan plunged into all-out war in April 2023, between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese military.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 4, 2026 09:22 AM IST
sudan drone attackDrone warfare has become very common in Sudan, with both sides carrying out strikes.(
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At least 35 people were killed after Sudanese army launched a drone strike on a civil court in Sudan’s Darfur region, a rights group said.

According to Emergency Lawyers, an independent group that documents atrocities in Sudan, the drones targeted the headquarters of the civil court in Al-Zawiya Gara village in North Darfur State on Sunday afternoon.

Demanding a probe into the attack, the group said: “Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law.”

In 2023, Sudan went to an all-out war in April 2023, between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese military, killing at least 59,000 people, according to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a conflict-monitoring group. The aid groups maintain that the actual number of casualties could be many times higher than the reported count.

Drone warfare has become very common in the country, with both sides carrying out strikes. Leading cause of death in Sudan, this kind category of warfare accounts for 80 per cent of civilian deaths during the first four months of 2026, according to the United Nations.

The Sudanese army has not responded to requests for comment.

— with inputs from Associated Press

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