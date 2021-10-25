Sudan PM Hamdok under house arrest, moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is under house arrest, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday citing his office. A military force took the prime minister to “an unknown location”, said another TV channel, Al-Arabiya, citing sources close to Hamdok.

Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday.



Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the information ministry said earlier on Monday.

It cited Hamdok calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and “defend their revolution”.

The Sudanese military has stirred unrest in eastern Sudan and used the crisis to implement a coup on Monday against the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the director of his office told al-Arabiya TV channel. The coup happened in spite of an agreement Hamdok had reached with the head of the country’s ruling council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in presence of U.S. special envoy Jeffrey Feltman, he added, according to the Dubai-based channel.