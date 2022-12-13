Student shot and wounded outside Oregon high school building

A student at a high school in Portland, Oregon, was shot and wounded on Monday outside a school building, resulting in a lockdown, police said.

The 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement. No other detail on the injury was provided.

Officers went to Cleveland High School around 12:30 pm after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area.

“According to witnesses, two vehicles may have been involved,” the statement said. ” Neither vehicle stayed at the scene of the shooting.” Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Portland has seen a big upswing in the number of shootings, with the homicide rate surging 207 per cent since 2019.

Two students were wounded in a drive-by shooting in October near a different high school in Portland.