scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Student shot and wounded outside Oregon high school building

Officers went to Cleveland High School around 12:30 pm after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area.

The 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement. No other detail on the injury was provided. (Representational image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A student at a high school in Portland, Oregon, was shot and wounded on Monday outside a school building, resulting in a lockdown, police said.

The 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement. No other detail on the injury was provided.

Officers went to Cleveland High School around 12:30 pm after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area.

“According to witnesses, two vehicles may have been involved,” the statement said. ” Neither vehicle stayed at the scene of the shooting.” Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

Portland has seen a big upswing in the number of shootings, with the homicide rate surging 207 per cent since 2019.

Two students were wounded in a drive-by shooting in October near a different high school in Portland.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 11:15:22 am
Next Story

Woman throws a baby shower for her pet dog. Watch viral video

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close