Structures destroyed, medical emergencies as California wildfire hits mobile home park

The Sandlewood Fire, which broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Pacific time, was one of several wildfires burning across California fueled by dry, gusty winds that prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Co shut off power to some 600,000 customers.

A helicopter drops water on a brushfire in the Santa Monica Mountains in Newbury Park, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Fire danger is high throughout California after the typically dry summer and early fall. (AP)

A wildfire that erupted in Southern California on Thursday destroyed structures at a Riverside County mobile home park, where “numerous medical emergencies” were reported, fire officials said.

The blaze had charred more than 500 acres as of 4 p.m. and was zero percent contained, the Riverside County Fire Department said in a post on its website.

“Multiple structures destroyed and numerous medical emergencies (no further information) inside the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park. Threat to railway and power grid,” the fire department said.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issues for residents near the mobile home park, fire officials said.

