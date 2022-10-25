scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Strong quake shakes northern Philippines; no tsunami warning

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered 16.2 kilometers (10 miles) below the surface about 11 kilometers (7 miles) from Dolores on Luzon island.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said no warning or advisory was issued. (Representational/File)

A strong earthquake rocked the northern Philppines late Tuesday, but officials said no serious damage was expected and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake was felt across a wide area of northern Luzon, but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it did not expect any major damage.

The Philippine archipelago lies on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

In July, a magnitude 7 earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines, killing at least five people and injuring dozens. A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 10:34:04 pm
