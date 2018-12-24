‘Christmas miracle’: Costa Rican fisherman rescued after 20 days at sea

After being stranded at sea for over three weeks, two Costa Rican fisherman were rescued by a cruise ship in what is being described as a “Christmas miracle”. The fisherman was found and rescued by the Empress of the Seas between Grand Cayman and Jamaica James Van Fleet, chief meteorologist at the cruise ship’s owner Royal Caribbean tweeted.

UPDATE: @RoyalCaribbean #EmpressoftheSeas rescues two Costa Rican Fisherman after they were adrift Since December 1st, 2018 between Jamaica and Cuba. Details in pics – pic.twitter.com/TBIUPLp2lZ — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) December 23, 2018

According to the Associated Press, Fleet said the cruise ship was not scheduled to be there but had taken an alternate route because of bad weather. Fleet tweeted Sunday that the fishermen left Porto Limon, Costa Rica and had been adrift since December 1. “Winds picked up and when they woke up, they were blown way off where their gear had been. They ran out of gas trying to get back and were adrift for those 20 days,” he added.

The two men went through medical checkups after being rescued onboard the ship and were later taken to the hospital. They were also handed over $300 raised by the staff of the cruise ship to buy clothes. “Pure luck, lining of the stars, God, whatever you choose to believe, the facts are we would not have been in that area at the time had we not switched to go to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and you can’t help but think there was a greater plan in all of this. I’ve already seen a Christmas miracle – 20 days at sea should tell you everything about the odds of them being found alive,” Fleet told Sky News.