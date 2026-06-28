Iran draws red line on Hormuz after fresh round of strikes with US: Major developments

Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate as Iran says only Tehran can reopen the strategic waterway following fresh US strikes and renewed ceasefire disputes.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 10:38 PM IST
hormuzThe Strait of Hormuz has reopened, but with 1.15 billion barrels lost and reserves at decades-long lows, the supply gap will take months to close.(AI Generated Image)
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As the US-Israel and Iran conflict completes four months, Tehran has drawn a red line over reopening the Strait of Hormuz and said only the Iranian administration is “in charge of resuming” shipping through the strategic waterway, as President Donald Trump directed American forces to launch fresh strikes in Iran against alleged ceasefire violations.

The fresh round of violence between the US and Iran has threatened the fragile interim peace agreement between the two countries, and triggered President Trump to issue a violent ultimatum that would ensure Iran “will no longer exist”.

Regional strikes and ultimatums threaten peace talks

On Sunday, Iran launched drone and missile strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain after the US military launched a second round of airstrikes targeting 10 locations of Tehran’s military in the Strait of Hormuz, AP reported.

Tehran threatened a “complete halt” to negotiations to end the war if alleged ceasefire violations continued in the waterway.

Also Read | Video: US strikes 10 Iranian military targets near Hormuz, releases footage

The US President warned that a moment might come soon when he abandoned talks with the Islamic Republic and the US would “militarily finish the job”.

Central Command discloses targets of airstrikes

In a statement, the US Central Command said it attacked Iranian military “surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities” after a ship was earlier hit off the Oman coast on Saturday.

us iran peace talks US Vice-President JD Vance, PM of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and Premier minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the Buergenstock resort resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, Switzerland. (AP)

The ship, which was struck by Iranian military, was a Panamanian-flagged tanker Kiku carrying crude oil for a state-run enterprise in Qatar, AP reported.

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Interceptions and structural damage in Gulf states

Bahrain’s interior ministry on Sunday said the Iranian strikes damaged a residential building but no one was killed in the attack, while Kuwait, which is a major US army base, said it intercepted two ballistic missiles and no one was wounded in the incident.

Iran outlines sovereign management and timeline for reopening

Detailing Iran’s plan over the reopening of Hormuz, country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said only Tehran is in charge to reopen the strategic waterway under the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“According to the MoU, the strait will return to its pre-war capacity within 30 days under the management that Iran will adopt and after the removal of obstacles by the Islamic Republic,” Araghchi said, Press TV reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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