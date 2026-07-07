Three tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz in a day as tensions with Iran escalate

Three commercial tankers came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, marking a fresh escalation in security risks along one of the world’s busiest transit routes. British maritime authorities said the incidents involved projectiles and a drone, with one vessel catching fire while another suffered structural damage.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that two tankers were initially struck in separate incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz. One of the vessels, sailing near the Omani coast, caught fire after being hit, while another sustained structural damage. No casualties were reported in either incident.
Later in the day, the UKMTO confirmed that a third commercial tanker had been struck by a drone while transiting the waterway. The agency said the vessel suffered only limited damage, its crew remained unharmed, and it was able to continue its journey.
According to Al Jazeera, citing the UKMTO, merchant vessels operating in the area have been advised to maintain heightened vigilance and immediately report any suspicious activity while navigating the strait.
The attacks come against the backdrop of friction over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but strategically vital shipping corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. Around one-fifth of the world’s traded crude oil and liquefied natural gas moves through the passage, making any disruption a matter of global economic concern.
Iran-linked reports emerge after attack
According to the Associated Press (AP), Iranian state television, citing unnamed sources, suggested that Tehran had targeted a liquefied natural gas tanker identified as Al Rekayyat, alleging that the vessel had ignored Iranian warnings while transporting Qatari gas. However, Iranian authorities did not officially acknowledge responsibility for the strike.
AP further reported that Qatar condemned the incident, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari describing the attack as a serious violation of international law and an assault on global energy security. In a post on X, Al-Ansari said Qatar considers Iran legally responsible for the attack.
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Dispute over shipping routes
The incidents follow recent warnings from Iran’s military, which has insisted that commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz use routes authorised by Tehran. Iranian officials have also warned that any interference by US forces in the area would trigger a swift response.
However, the AP report said that the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), a multinational body overseen by the US Navy, informed shipping companies on Monday that an expanded navigation route near Oman’s coastline remains open for international traffic.
Maritime analytics firm Kpler estimated that more than 100 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend using different navigation routes, underscoring the continued importance of the waterway despite growing security concerns.
Diplomatic uncertainty and why Hormuz is strategic
The attacks come at a time when negotiations between Iran and the United States remain uncertain.
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Speaking at the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump said he still preferred a negotiated settlement with Iran but warned that Washington retained significant military options if diplomacy failed.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints, serving as the primary gateway for energy exports from major Gulf producers. Any disruption to shipping through the narrow passage has the potential to affect global oil and natural gas markets, making attacks on commercial vessels a matter of international concern.
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