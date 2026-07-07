Three tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz in a day as tensions with Iran escalate

Around one-fifth of the world's traded crude oil and liquefied natural gas moves through the Strait of Hormuz, making any disruption a matter of global economic concern. (File photo)

Three commercial tankers came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, marking a fresh escalation in security risks along one of the world’s busiest transit routes. British maritime authorities said the incidents involved projectiles and a drone, with one vessel catching fire while another suffered structural damage.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that two tankers were initially struck in separate incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz. One of the vessels, sailing near the Omani coast, caught fire after being hit, while another sustained structural damage. No casualties were reported in either incident.

Later in the day, the UKMTO confirmed that a third commercial tanker had been struck by a drone while transiting the waterway. The agency said the vessel suffered only limited damage, its crew remained unharmed, and it was able to continue its journey.