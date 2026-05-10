From drone shipments to wheat: With closure of Strait of Hormuz, Caspian Sea is the alternative route between Russia and Iran

An Iranian tugboat floats in the foreground as cargo ships sit at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (AP)

Russia has been at the forefront of assisting Iran in the war against the United States and Israel by transporting drone components to the Islamic country via the Caspian Sea, the New York Times reported, quoting US officials who spoke anonymously.

These drone shipments are proving to be highly instrumental in helping Iran rebuild its offensive capabilities after it lost about 60 per cent of its drone arsenal in the latest war, the report stated.

According to US officials, if the shipments from Russia to Iran continue, they will help the latter quickly rebuild its arsenal.

The trade in weapons systems shows the close defence partnership between Moscow and Tehran; however, it is unlikely that Russia would play a decisive role in Iran’s war with the US and Israel.