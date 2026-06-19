Strait of Hormuz reopens after US-Iran MoU, but world has lost 1.15 billion barrels: Report

The Strait of Hormuz has reopened, but with 1.15 billion barrels lost and reserves at decades-long lows, the supply gap will take months to close.(AI Generated Image)

The Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most strategic oil chokepoint, reopened this week after the United States and Iran signed the Pakistan-mediated Memorandum of Understanding on June 17, but the global oil market may already be too damaged for the reopening to ease prices quickly.

The world lost approximately 1.15 billion barrels of oil supply during the 3.5-month US-Israeli war on Iran, CNN reported, citing analytics firm Kpler, leaving the global oil market “in a precarious state” and “rapidly approaching a breaking point”.

OECD strategic petroleum reserves (coordinated by member countries through the International Energy Agency) are at their lowest levels since 1990, while the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve has hit a 43-year low. Brent crude has fallen below $80 per barrel after the MoU signing, with Goldman Sachs cutting its fourth-quarter 2026 forecast to $80 (fhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/donald-trump-u-turn-war-claims-iran-us-deal-10745542/rom $90) and Morgan Stanley estimating 50 per cent of Iranian production will return by September, 80 per cent by December.