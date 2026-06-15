Strait of Hormuz ‘open’: How soon will global shipping return to normal?

The United States and Iran have announced a breakthrough agreement aimed at ending months of hostilities, with both sides saying the deal will come into force on Friday. As part of the arrangement, US President Donald Trump said Washington will lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz once the agreement is formally signed.

“The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the US Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump added to the post.