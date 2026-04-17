Strait of Hormuz open for commercial vessels during ceasefire, says Iran

The passage of ⁠vessels ⁠through the strait will ⁠be ‌on ​the coordinated route ‌as already announced by ‌Ports ​and ​Maritime Organisation ​of Iran, Abbas Araqchi ​added in ⁠a post on X. 

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 06:51 PM IST
Strait of HormuzA man walks along the shore as oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)
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Iran on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for all commercial vessels. “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

He said the passage of ships would need to be along the route that Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation had announced.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

The US-Israeli attack on Iran, which started on February 28, has killed thousands ⁠of people and ⁠destabilised the Middle East. The conflict also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which ⁠a fifth ‌of the world’s oil and liquefied ​natural gas transits, threatening the worst oil ‌shock in history.

Oil prices fell by about 9%, extending earlier losses, following Araqchi’s post.

The International Monetary ‌Fund this week ​lowered its forecasts ​for global ​growth and warned the global economy risked tipping into recession if the conflict was ​prolonged.

Trump had said on Thursday that ⁠talks could happen as soon as this weekend, although that was looking increasingly unlikely by Friday afternoon, given the ‌logistics of ⁠assembling officials in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, where the talks are expected to take place.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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