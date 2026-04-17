Strait of Hormuz open for commercial vessels during ceasefire, says Iran

A man walks along the shore as oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)

Iran on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for all commercial vessels. “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

He said the passage of ships would need to be along the route that Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation had announced.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

The US-Israeli attack on Iran, which started on February 28, has killed thousands ⁠of people and ⁠destabilised the Middle East. The conflict also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which ⁠a fifth ‌of the world’s oil and liquefied ​natural gas transits, threatening the worst oil ‌shock in history.