Iran to let no more than 15 vessels a day to pass Strait of Hormuz: Report

The Strait is only 34 kilometres wide between Iran and Oman at its narrowest point.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 9, 2026 10:59 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Green Asha, an India-flagged LPG vessel that crossed the Strait of Hormuz, has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_09_2026_000384B)Green Asha, an India-flagged LPG vessel that crossed the Strait of Hormuz, has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The Strait of Hormuz may not return to a pre-war reality of free passage despite a fragile ceasefire as Iran wishes to establish “ownership” over the critical maritime chokepoint.

Tehran is planning to allow passage to no more than 15 vessels a day through the Strait of Hormuz under the ceasefire ⁠agreement agreed with the United States (US), according to a Reuters report quoting Russia’s state TASS news ​agency.

The reported move is based on what an unnamed ⁠senior Iranian source told TASS on Thursday.

The Strait, ‌a strip of water only 34 kilometres wide between Iran and Oman at its narrowest point, provides passage from ⁠the ⁠Gulf to the Indian Ocean and is ⁠the main ‌route ​for about a ‌fifth of world oil supplies and other ‌vital goods ​including ​fertilisers.

Countries across the globe depend on it for crude oil and natural gas.

Nearly 90 per cent of India’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports come through the Strait.

It ​has been largely shut by Iran ​since the start ⁠of the conflict at the end of February, ‌leading ⁠to a surge in global oil prices.

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Iran blocked the critical maritime chokepoint after it was attacked in coordinated US and Israeli strikes on February 28, plunging the region in disarray and kicking off a deadly cycle of violence.

In the first 24 hours of the ceasefire, just a single oil products tanker and five dry bulk ⁠carriers sailed through ​a strait that typically accommodated 140 ships a day before the war, accounting for around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

With inputs from Reuters

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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