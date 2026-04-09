Iran to let no more than 15 vessels a day to pass Strait of Hormuz: Report

Green Asha, an India-flagged LPG vessel that crossed the Strait of Hormuz, has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Strait of Hormuz may not return to a pre-war reality of free passage despite a fragile ceasefire as Iran wishes to establish “ownership” over the critical maritime chokepoint.

Tehran is planning to allow passage to no more than 15 vessels a day through the Strait of Hormuz under the ceasefire ⁠agreement agreed with the United States (US), according to a Reuters report quoting Russia’s state TASS news ​agency.

The reported move is based on what an unnamed ⁠senior Iranian source told TASS on Thursday.

The Strait, ‌a strip of water only 34 kilometres wide between Iran and Oman at its narrowest point, provides passage from ⁠the ⁠Gulf to the Indian Ocean and is ⁠the main ‌route ​for about a ‌fifth of world oil supplies and other ‌vital goods ​including ​fertilisers.