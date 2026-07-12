US-Iran tensions soar: Fresh strikes on Qeshm Island as Hormuz status remains at odds

Strait of Hormuz tensions intensified after Iran reported fresh attacks in Hormozgan province, while the US maintained the strategic waterway remains open.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 12, 2026 11:41 PM IST
us iran warPeople watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
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Iran on Sunday reported fresh attacks in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, and Hajjiabad near the Strait of Hormuz, all located in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, as the US military declared Hormuz “open for all” vessels legally transiting the critical waterway.

Military installations targeted on Qeshm Island

According to Qeshm Island governor Hossein Amir Teymouri, at least 10 to 11 “enemy projectiles” struck the island on Sunday, reported Tehran’s state-linked IRNA news agency.

The governor added that all targets were military positions and that no casualties had been reported on the island.

Casualties reported among local maintenance workers

However, the Iranian government said that at least one maintenance worker was killed and two others were wounded in the latest round of attacks on southern Hormozgan province.

Also Read | ‘Now they pay’: US hits Iran after Strait of Hormuz closure

The authorities added that the worker was killed while “performing his duties”, IRNA reported.

Strategic value of the Persian Gulf’s largest island

Qeshm is the largest island in the Persian Gulf with a population of about 150,000 people, AP reported.

It is vital to Iran as it acts as a fortified forward position in the Strait of Hormuz and is home to Tehran’s underground military facilities and anti-ship missile sites, Al Jazeera reported.

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Border centers and energy infrastructure hit in Kuwait

The development comes as Kuwait reported latest round of attacks at three border centres and an offshore oil drilling platform, causing “material damage”. The country’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday that at least three northern land borders were struck by a “criminal attack”.

Kuwait’s ministry added that a worker was injured after a “hostile” drone targeted an offshore drilling platform operated by the Kuwait Oil Company in the territorial water, Al Jazeera reported.

Diplomatic deadlock over maritime corridor access

Meanwhile, the US military and President Donald Trump declared that Strait of Hormuz “remains open for all” vessels trying to legally cross the strategic waterway.

However, Iran said Hormuz was closed until calm is restored and Tehran would consider targeting “additional enemy bases in the region” if it faced more attacks.

Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf earlier said, “The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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