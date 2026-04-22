Iran fires on 3 ships, seizes 2 in Strait of Hormuz after Trump extends ceasefire

The ships taken into custody were identified as the MSC Francesca and the Epaminodes. (Photo: Marinetraffic website)

Iranian forces reportedly opened fire on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, while seizing two vessels amid continued risks to global energy flows, even as US President Donald Trump signalled an extension of the ceasefire with Tehran.

According to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre, at least two ships were targeted in quick succession, with Iranian media later reporting that a third vessel was also attacked.

Iranian state television said the operations were carried out by the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and reported that two of the vessels had been taken into Iranian custody. The ships were identified as the MSC Francesca and the Epaminodes.