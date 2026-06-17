Explained: If there’s a peace deal, why aren’t ships crossing Hormuz yet?

Tankers and cargo vessels are seen in the Gulf of Oman, along shipping routes linking the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Jun 14), announced the completion of a deal with Iran, ordering the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade.

He officially opened the Strait of Hormuz to toll-free maritime traffic, declaring that global shipping can resume and oil can flow freely once again.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social handle.