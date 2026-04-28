Iran war: Why Strait of Hormuz tensions threaten cables powering India’s internet, aluminium supply

Subsea fibre-optic cables carry roughly 99 per cent of global internet traffic, according to the International Telecommunication Union. (AP photo-modified using AI)

The Iran versus US and Israel war has drawn fresh attention to the Strait of Hormuz, not just as a vital oil artery, but as a potential “digital chokepoint” that could disrupt global internet infrastructure. Iran last week warned that submarine cables running through the strait remain exposed, raising concerns about risks to critical digital systems linking Asia, the Gulf and Europe, news agency Reuters reported.

Subsea fibre-optic cables carry roughly 99 per cent of global internet traffic, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), making them essential for telecommunications, cloud services and financial systems.

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“Damaged cables mean the internet slowing down or outages, e-commerce disruptions, delayed financial transactions … and economic fallout from all of these disruptions,” geopolitical analyst Masha Kotkin was quoted as saying.