Trump claims ‘permanent’ reopening of Hormuz after ‘letter’ to China’s Xi amid Iran’s Red Sea warning

US President Donald Trump said China has agreed not to send weapons to Iran. (AP file photo)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that he is “permanently opening” the Strait of Hormuz and asserted that China has welcomed the move. He further stated that Beijing has agreed to refrain from supplying weapons to Iran.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, where he said China was “very happy” with the development and suggested improved cooperation between the two countries.

His post on Truth Social read, “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also – And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to – far better than anyone else!!! President DJT”.