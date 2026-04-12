Trump orders Navy to ‘block’ Strait of Hormuz: Why the chokepoint is so important

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that American Navy would “immediately” begin a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. (AI Generated Image)

Soon after the United States and Iran ended their talks without an agreement in Islamabad to end the war in West Asia leaving the fragile two-week ceasefire in doubt, Tehran’s deputy parliament speaker, Haji Babaei on Sunday said that Strait of Hormuz remains “completely” under Iranian control.

The Iranian deputy parliament speaker, who was quoted by Mehr news agency, said the ships which needs to pass through the Strait of Hormuz are required to pay toll which must be paid in the country’s currency, rials.

“250 members of parliament unanimously supported the strait of Hormuz plan, and according to the leadership formula, this strategic waterway is non-negotiable under any circumstances,” Iranian leader Babaei said, The Guardian reported.