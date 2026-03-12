US-Iran war: How Iran used Strait of Hormuz to choke oil and gas supply

Strait of Hormuz caters to a fifth of global oil and gas produced from the production facilities and refineries in the Gulf to buyers across the world. (AI Generated Image)

Global oil markets have been volatile and the prices have seen some of the biggest swings in history this week after the US-Israeli war with Iran choked the flow of crude oil from the key passage of Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz caters to a fifth of global oil and gas produced from the production facilities and refineries in the Gulf to buyers across the world. The significance of the strait can be adjudged with the volume of oil being transported on a daily basis which is 20 million barrels, making it the busiest oil route in the world after the Strait of Malacca between Malaysia and Indonesia.