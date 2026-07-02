Iran blames US as ship runs aground in Hormuz. But, tracking data tells a different story

Strait of Hormuz cargo ship incident draws attention after Iran claimed a foreign-flagged vessel ran aground for allegedly ignoring its designated navigation route.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 09:47 PM IST
hormuz, us iran tensionOil tanker HELGA is moored at one of Iraqs southern offshore oil terminals near Basra as it prepares to load crude oil, becoming the second vessel to arrive since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: Reuters)
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The Iranian state media on Wednesday reported that a foreign-flagged cargo ship got stuck in the Strait of Hormuz after ignoring the Iranian administration’s instructions and claimed that the vessel was using a “US-suggested route” instead of the route laid out by Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard. But reports confirmed that the vessel was on the US Treasury Department’s sanctions list.

State television highlights severity of the grounding

According to media group Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB)’s report, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), the incident took place after the cargo ship “deviated from the designated shipping route” and highlighted that it’s “an incident even worse than sinking”.

us iran, hormuz This frame grab of footage aired by Iranian state television shows a vessel that ran aground in the Strait of Hormuz. (AP)

“A foreign container ship, because of choosing a route other than the one designated under the Iranian order, has run aground in the Strait of Hormuz,” AP reported, citing a state TV news anchor.

Independent verification of the stranded vessel

However, in contrast to Iranian claims, the ship tracking data from TankerTrackers, a company that tracks oil shipments at sea, showed the foreign-flagged cargo ship stuck in Hormuz was a container ship, Arista, and the data was based on the vessel’s location, shape and other details, AP reported.

Strategic implications for global energy logistics

The IRGC has continued to reiterate its warnings to vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz that they must follow the track designated by the Iranian navy in the strategic waterway, and by that, asserting the claim that the Islamic Republic controls the strait, which is responsible for 20 per cent of global oil and gas supply, AP reported.

Also Read | Trump says US ‘hit Iran very hard’, claims nuclear talks are progressing

Registration discrepancies and false flag operations

Arista was reportedly flying a false flag on the vessel linked to the East African island nation of Comoros, which, according to the AP report, was last year known as the Panama-flagged Gauja.

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Treasury sanctions and enforcement interventions

The US Treasury Department had included the tanker in its sanctioned list and described it as a network that had been “generating tens of billions of dollars in profit” for Tehran’s ruling administration.

The Tanker Tracker data also showed that Arista has been under sanctions “since last summer” in the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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