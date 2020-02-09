Frankfurt airport cancels about 100 flights due to storm Sabine

The number represents around 8% of the roughly 1,200 departures and arrivals planned in Frankfurt for the day. (Representational image/File photo) The number represents around 8% of the roughly 1,200 departures and arrivals planned in Frankfurt for the day. (Representational image/File photo)

Around 100 flights to and from Frankfurt airport, Germany’s largest hub, have been cancelled so far on Sunday due to storm Sabine, a spokeswoman for airport operator Fraport said.

The number represents around 8% of the roughly 1,200 departures and arrivals planned in Frankfurt for the day, the spokeswoman said, adding cancellations would increase in the late afternoon when gale-force winds are expected to arrive in the city.

(More details awaited)

