Stockholm truck attack 2017: Accused sentenced to life by Swedish court

A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced to life the man behind the deadly truck attack in Stockholm last year that killed five people and injured 10 others. “The defendant has among a series of crimes been found guilty of terrorist offense by murder in five cases. The penalty has been set to life imprisonment,” the Stockholm District Court said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Rakhmat Akilov, from Uzbekistan, had on April 7, 2017, hijacked a beer truck and drove into the crowd along Drottninggatan (Queen Street), central Stockholm down a pedestrian street, crashing into a department store. After the crash, Akilov had plans to blow himself up. However, failed in his attempt, he caused a smaller explosion inside the truck went off and escaped via Stockholm’s subway system.

Recognised by CCTV image, Akilov was arrested the same day from a gas station in a Stockholm suburb. He confessed to being the driver of the beer truck.

During the trial that began in February, Akilov, 40, stated that he wanted to punish Sweden for playing its part in the global fight against radical group Islamic state.

Judge Ragnar Palmkvist ruled that Akilov was the only suspect in the attack. Akilov was given life for 119 counts of attempted murder and 24 cases of endangering the life of others.

