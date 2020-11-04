‘A nation divided’: How US newspapers covered election night

It may take a day or even a week to determine who between Joe Biden and Donald Trump occupies the Oval office next. (AP photo)

The US and the world watches with bated breath as a tough Presidential battle plays out between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Election Day. As the ballots are still being counted across the US, primarily the mail-in votes, it may take a day or even a week to determine who occupies the Oval office next.

The front pages of the US dailies reflected the nation’s tension, highlighting the importance of the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, which hold the key to the White House now. Follow US Election Results LIVE Updates here

The Wall Street Journal carried the headline ‘Swing States are Tight’, highlighting the partisan split over issues such as economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times carried a rather descriptive front page headline — ‘Turnout Soars, Along With Suspense, As Nation In Tumult Delivers Verdict’, noting that the scale of turnout and the shift to mail voting led to slow counts in some major cities in battleground states and added to the suspense.

The Washington Post front page headline read ‘A nation divided’, highlighting that a ‘nail-biting, stomach-churning night ends with a cliffhanger’.

The Los Angeles Times carried the headline ‘Still Counting – Race Hangs on Several Key States’. The paper’s analysis of Election Day noted that there was no blue wave as was expected by the pollsters.

The Boston Globe noted Wednesday was ‘Another night on the razor’s edge’, while mentioning that the turnout was on pace to hit record levels despite pandemic.

