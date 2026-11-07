Stephen Miller to replace Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said Friday that Stephen Miller was replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, mere days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

On his social media site, Trump praised Wiles and said she’d continue to work for his political organization.

Miller, long a key member of Trump’s inner circle, is a key architect of the administration’s hard-line immigration policies.

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Wiles, the steely political operator and longtime adviser to Trump, was the first woman to ever serve in that post.

Wiles’ departure comes almost immediately after the GOP’s midterm thrashing on Tuesday. She will be replaced by Stephen Miller, a longtime trusted aide to Trump.