Stephen Miller to replace Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff: Donald Trump

On his social media site, Trump praised Wiles and said she’d continue to work for his political organization.

By: AP
1 min readBaghdad/ Camp Boom/ WashingtonNov 7, 2026 12:39 AM IST
Stephen Miller to replace Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff, White House Chief of Staff replaced, Stephen Miller, Susie Wiles, Indian express news, current affairsMiller, long a key member of Trump’s inner circle, is a key architect of the administration’s hard-line immigration policies. (AP Photo)
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President Donald Trump said Friday that Stephen Miller was replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, mere days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

On his social media site, Trump praised Wiles and said she’d continue to work for his political organization.

Miller, long a key member of Trump’s inner circle, is a key architect of the administration’s hard-line immigration policies.

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Wiles, the steely political operator and longtime adviser to Trump, was the first woman to ever serve in that post.

Wiles’ departure comes almost immediately after the GOP’s midterm thrashing on Tuesday. She will be replaced by Stephen Miller, a longtime trusted aide to Trump.

The departure also came months after Wiles indicated she no longer showed evidence of breast cancer after she underwent months of treatment for the disease, a diagnosis she went public with in March 2026.

Wiles is the longest-serving White House chief of staff for Trump, who cycled through four of them during his first four-year term.

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