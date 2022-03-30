Step by Step guide on migrating to Germany

Many people move to Germany for a variety of reasons, including the desire for a better quality of life, the opportunity to take advantage of the incredible education system and study without having to pay thousands of euros in tuition fees, or the desire to experience a new culture.

The first question is always the same: ‘How can I make this happen?’

Things to Consider Before Relocating to Germany

1. Get a job or enroll in a German university

Finding a job or getting accepted to a university ahead of time is the simplest and least time-consuming way to prepare for your move to Germany. Depending on your nationality, this may be your only option for legally entering and staying in Germany. When moving to Germany from another country, you can enter as a tourist, start your job search, and then apply for your work and residence permit from within Germany.

2. Purchase Expat Health Insurance

One requirement for obtaining a German visa is the provision of German government-accepted health insurance, which means that travel insurance does not usually qualify. You can sign up for proper German health insurance if you already have a job.

3. Submit Your Visa Application on Time

Germany is a highly centralized country that places a high value on its processes. Your wait time can range from one to four months, depending on your home country and the type of visa you apply for.

4. Plan Your Flight Ahead of Time

Booking your flight for your big move is a thrilling and enjoyable step. Depending on where you found a job or university or where you intend to look for work, fly to the nearest international airport. There is an airport in every major city.

5. Look for a Place to Live There

You can make your arrival in Germany much easier if you have already found a place to stay. Numerous websites offer furnished apartment rentals. Due to different voltages, shipping your household goods makes little sense depending on your home country’s electricity. There is no need to use real estate agents unless you intend to buy a flat or house directly.

6. Schedule A Registration Appointment

The majority of cities require registration within the first two weeks. Anmeldung is the German word for signing up. This requires you to visit a government office and register your address. This will alert them that there is a new resident in the neighborhood. The Anmeldung takes about 15 minutes to complete. You will be given a vital piece of paper once the procedure is completed. This document will help you obtain German services such as a bank account or an internet contract for your apartment.

7. Decide which bank you want to use

To save time once you arrive in Germany, do some preliminary research on which bank you intend to use.

Your employer will require you to have a German bank account to pay your salary. As a result, this is an extremely important task! Additionally, before moving to Germany, you should look into money transfer services to wire money from your foreign bank account to Germany. Avoid using a traditional bank because their bank fees are too high.

8. Begin Learning the Fundamentals of German

First and foremost, you do not need to speak German to move to, live in, or work in Germany. However, speaking and understanding German will undoubtedly benefit you.

Things to Do in Initial Days After Settling in Germany

1. Registration with the local German authorities is required.

2. Convert Your Temporary Visa To A Residence Permit In Germany

3. Obtain German Health Insurance

4. Resolve Banking Issues

5. Obtain Some Required Insurance

6. Get Acquainted With Your New German Home

7. Plan Your Transportation

8. Get to Know Your Neighbors and Your Neighborhood

9. Enroll in an Integration or German Language Course

10. Take Advantage of Life’s Advantages in Germany