Fire, shipyard explosion on Staten Island injures at least 16, including 3 seriously 

A fire and explosion at a shipyard on New York City's Staten Island has injured at least 16 people. (Photo: AP)

A fire and explosion at a shipyard on New York City’s Staten Island has injured at least 16 people, including three with serious injuries, the New York Fire Department said.

Someone reported two workers trapped in a confined space at the dock at about 3.30 pm Friday, and responding firefighters found a fire burning in the basement of a metal structure at the dock, said Joanne Mariano with the fire department’s press office.