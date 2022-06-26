scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Must Read

State TV: Iran launches rocket as nuclear talks to resume

Iran had also acknowledged that it planned tests for the satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket. State-run media claimed that the rocket launch was successful.

By: AP | Tehran |
Updated: June 26, 2022 10:12:18 pm
In this frame grab from video footage released by Iran state TV, IRINN, shows an Iranian satellite-carrier rocket, called‚ ÄúZuljanah, Äù, blasting off from an undisclosed location in Iran. (AP/PTI)

Iranian state television said on Sunday that Tehran has launched a solid-fueled rocket with a satellite carrier, a day after Iran and the European Union agreed to resume stalled talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

It’s unclear when exactly the rocket was launched, but the announcement came after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad. Iran had also acknowledged that it planned tests for the satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket. State-run media claimed that the rocket launch was successful.

The news comes after the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, traveled to Tehran in a push to resuscitate stalemated negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and announced on Saturday that the U.S. and Iran would resume indirect talks in the coming days.

Previous rocket launches have drawn rebukes from the United States, which says that such satellite launches defy a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Iran to steer clear of any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Best of Express Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of CanadaPremium
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of Canada
IAS officer son death: The discrepanciesPremium
IAS officer son death: The discrepancies
Newsmaker | Among first to take up cause of Gujarat riot victims, Teesta ...Premium
Newsmaker | Among first to take up cause of Gujarat riot victims, Teesta ...
More Premium Stories >>

Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.

Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA quoted Ahmad Hosseini, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, as saying that the satellite carrier would gather information in low-earth orbit and would be critical to promote Iran’s space industry.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 26: Latest News
Advertisement