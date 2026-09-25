Who attended the White House dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping?

President Donald Trump talks with China's President Xi Jinping during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House. (Photo: AP)

More than 130 guests attended a White House state dinner on Thursday hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honour of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, according to a guest list released by the White House. The Chinese delegation was notably small, with just seven officials accompanying Xi and Peng alongside the two presidential couples.

The American side, by contrast, featured a heavy presence of top tech executives, with major companies including Nvidia, Apple, Meta and OpenAI represented. Guests included Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Apple’s Tim Cook.