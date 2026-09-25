Who attended the White House dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping?

President Donald Trump talks with China's President Xi Jinping during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House. (Photo: AP)
More than 130 guests attended a White House state dinner on Thursday hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honour of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, according to a guest list released by the White House. The Chinese delegation was notably small, with just seven officials accompanying Xi and Peng alongside the two presidential couples.
The American side, by contrast, featured a heavy presence of top tech executives, with major companies including Nvidia, Apple, Meta and OpenAI represented. Guests included Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Apple’s Tim Cook.
Here is the list of invited guests, according to the White House press office. US officials
White House, September 24, 2026
Who got a seatat Trump and Xi’s table
The full state dinner guest list, as released by the White House press office. Pick a group to see who was in the room.
95names on the list
95 guests17 from Beijing's side15 tech bosses at one dinner3 Supreme Court justices3 Fox News hostsFed chair Kevin Warsh on the listBoth Google chiefs, Brin and PichaiOpenAI sent two95 guests17 from Beijing's side15 tech bosses at one dinner3 Supreme Court justices3 Fox News hostsFed chair Kevin Warsh on the listBoth Google chiefs, Brin and PichaiOpenAI sent two
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