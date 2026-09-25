Who attended the White House dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping?

Tech titans including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman and Tim Cook were among those invited to the event, hosted by President Trump and Melania Trump.

By: Express Global Desk
6 min readSep 25, 2026 10:43 AM IST First published on: Sep 25, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
Trump XiPresident Donald Trump talks with China's President Xi Jinping during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House. (Photo: AP)

More than 130 guests attended a White House state dinner on Thursday hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honour of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, according to a guest list released by the White House. The Chinese delegation was notably small, with just seven officials accompanying Xi and Peng alongside the two presidential couples.

The American side, by contrast, featured a heavy presence of top tech executives, with major companies including Nvidia, Apple, Meta and OpenAI represented. Guests included Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Apple’s Tim Cook.

Here is the list of invited guests, according to the White House press office. US officials

 
 
 
White House, September 24, 2026
Who got a seatat Trump and Xi’s table

The full state dinner guest list, as released by the White House press office. Pick a group to see who was in the room.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
95names on the list
95 guests17 from Beijing's side15 tech bosses at one dinner3 Supreme Court justices3 Fox News hostsFed chair Kevin Warsh on the listBoth Google chiefs, Brin and PichaiOpenAI sent two95 guests17 from Beijing's side15 tech bosses at one dinner3 Supreme Court justices3 Fox News hostsFed chair Kevin Warsh on the listBoth Google chiefs, Brin and PichaiOpenAI sent two
Business leaders on the state dinner guest list
The boardroom came to dinner. 32 of the business leaders on the guest list.
President Donald Trump
Host
with Melania Trump
JD Vance
Vice President
with Usha Vance
Marco Rubio
Secretary of State
with Jeanette Rubio
Scott Bessent
Treasury Secretary
with John Freeman
Pete Hegseth
Defense Secretary
Howard Lutnick
Commerce Secretary
with Allison Lutnick
Jamieson Greer
US Trade Representative
with Marlo Greer
Susie Wiles
Chief of Staff
Stephen Miller
Deputy Chief of Staff
with Katie Miller
Dan Scavino
Deputy Chief of Staff
with Erin Scavino
David Perdue
Ambassador to China
with Bonnie Perdue
Todd Blanche
Attorney General
with Kristine Blanche
John Ratcliffe
CIA Director
with Michelle Ratcliffe
Jay Clayton
Director, Office of the DNI
Gen. Dan Caine
Chairman, Joint Chiefs
Steve Witkoff
Special Envoy, Middle East
Chris Wright
Energy Secretary
Robert F. Kennedy
Health Secretary
with Cheryl Hines
Linda McMahon
Education Secretary
Doug Burgum
Interior Secretary
with Kathryn Burgum
Sean Duffy
Transportation Secretary
with Rachel Campos-Duffy
Russell Vought
OMB Director
Lee Zeldin
EPA Administrator
Keith Sonderling
Acting Labor Secretary
Kelly Loeffler
Small Business Administrator
with Jeff Sprecher
David Sacks
Co-chair, PCAST
Meredith O’Rourke
Trump 2024 finance director
President Xi Jinping
Guest of honour
with Peng Liyuan
Cai Qi
Chief of staff to Xi
Wang Yi
CPC Politburo member
He Lifeng
Vice Premier
Zheng Shanjie
Chairman, NDRC
Wang Wentao
Commerce Minister
Lan Fo’an
Finance Minister
Ma Zhaoxu
Executive Vice Foreign Minister
Xie Feng
Ambassador to the US
with Wang Dan
Tang Fangyu
Central Policy Research Office
Zhou Hongxu
CPC General Office
Lyu Luhua
Secretary to Xi
Hong Lei
Assistant Foreign Minister
Cai Wei
Assistant Foreign Minister
Mao Ning
Press & Public Diplomacy chief
Zhang Quan
Secretary to Peng Liyuan
Zhang Yongchao
North American Affairs
Jensen Huang
NVIDIA
with Lori Huang
Elon Musk
SpaceX & Tesla
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta
Tim Cook
Apple
Satya Nadella
Microsoft
Sundar Pichai
Google
Sergey Brin
Google co-founder
with Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto
Jeff Bezos
Amazon
with Lauren Sanchez-Bezos
Sam Altman
OpenAI
Greg Brockman
OpenAI
with Anna Brockman
Lisa Su
AMD
with Daniel Lin
Sanjay Mehrotra
Micron
with Sangeeta Mehrota
Cristiano Amon
Qualcomm
Michael Dell
Dell
with Susan Dell
Eric Yuan
Zoom
Kevin Warsh
Federal Reserve Chair
with Jane Lauder
Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase
Larry Fink
BlackRock
Stephen Schwarzman
Blackstone
David Solomon
Goldman Sachs
John F.W. Rogers
Goldman Sachs
Jane Fraser
Citigroup
Lynn Martin
NYSE
Jeff Yass
Susquehanna
Brad Gerstner
Altimeter
with Katie Simpson
Ryan McInerey
Visa
Michael Miebach
Mastercard
Miriam Adelson
Las Vegas Sands
Kelly Ortberg
Boeing
Jim Taiclet
Lockheed Martin
Larry Culp
GE Aerospace
Mary Barra
General Motors
with Anthony Barra
Darren Woods
ExxonMobil
with Kathy Woods
Albert Bourla
Pfizer
Bernard Arnault
LVMH
with Alexandre Arnault
David Ellison
Paramount Skydance
with Sandra Lynn Ellison
Linda Mills
NYU President
John Roberts
Chief Justice
with Jane Sullivan Roberts
Amy Coney Barrett
Supreme Court
with Jesse Barrett
Brett Kavanaugh
Supreme Court
with Ashley Estes
Mike Johnson
House Speaker
with Kelly Johnson
Sen. Steven Daines
R-Mont.
Rep. Jason Smith
R-Mo.
Rep. Richard McCormick
R-Ga.
Bret Baier
Fox News
with Amy Baier
Laura Ingraham
Fox News
Jesse Watters
Fox News
with Emma Watters
Ivanka Trump
Daughter
with Arabella Kushner
Eric Trump
Son
with Lara Trump
Tiffany Trump
Daughter
with Michael Boulos
Viktor Knavs
Melania Trump’s father
Source: White House press officeExpress InfoGenIE
 
White House
President Donald Trump toasts with Peng Liyuan during a State Dinner with China’s President Xi Jinping in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington. (Photo AP)
  • President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan
White House
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for a photo with China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in the Grand Foyer of the White House during a State Dinner. (Photo AP)
  • Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance
White House
Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and Ivanka Trump watch a military review in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington, with President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo)
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his spouse, Jeanette Rubio
  • Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
  • US Ambassador to China David Perdue and his spouse, Bonnie Perdue
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his spouse, John Freeman
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
  • Jamieson Greer, United States trade representative, and his spouse, Marlo Greer
  • Cai Qi, chief of staff to Xi
  • Wang Yi, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee member
  • He Lifeng, China’s vice premier of State Council
  • Zheng Shanjie, chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission
  • Wang Wentao, China’s minister of commerce
  • Ma Zhaoxu, China’s executive vice foreign minister
  • Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the United States, and his spouse, Wang Dan
  • Ivanka Trump and her daughter, Arabella Kushner
  • Eric Trump and his spouse, Lara Trump
  • Tiffany Trump and her spouse, Michael Boulos
  • Viktor Knavs, father of Melania Trump
  • Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, and his spouse, Lori Huang
  • Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta
  • Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, and her spouse, Daniel Lin
  • Tim Cook, executive chairman of the board of Apple
  • John F.W. Rogers, executive vice president of Goldman Sachs
  • Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange
  • Linda Mills, president of New York University
  • Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom
  • Tang Fangyu, director of the Central Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee
  • Mr. Lan Fo’an, China’s Minister of Finance
  • Zhou Hongxu, deputy director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee
  • Lyu Luhua, secretary to Xi
  • Hong Lei, Chinese assistant foreign minister
  • Cai Wei, Chinese assistant foreign minister
  • Mao Ning, director general of China’s Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy
  • Zhang Quan, secretary to Peng
  • Zhang Yongchao, deputy director general of China’s Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs
  • Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing
  • Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock
  • Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone
  • Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
  • Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, and his wife, Anna Brockman
  • Dr. Miriam Adelson, controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands
  • Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google/Alphabet, and his partner, Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto
  • Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft
  • Jim Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin
  • Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google
  • Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace
  • Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, and his spouse, Sangeeta Mehrota
  • Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm
  • Jeff Bezos, chairman of Amazon, and his spouse, Lauren Sanchez-Bezos
  • Jeff Yass, co-founder of Susquehanna International Group
  • Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase
  • Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, and his spouse, Susan Dell
  • Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, and her spouse, Anthony Barra
  • David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs
  • Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup
  • Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla
  • Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, and his spouse, Kathy Woods
  • Chief Justice John Roberts of the US Supreme Court, and his spouse, Jane Sullivan Roberts
  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the US Supreme Court, and her spouse, Jesse Barrett
  • Justice Brett Kavanaugh of the US Supreme Court, and his spouse, Ashley Estes
  • Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and his spouse, Kelly Johnson
  • Bret Baier, Fox News host, and his spouse, Amy Baier
  • Laura Ingraham, Fox News host
  • Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga.
  • Jesse Watters, Fox News host, and his spouse, Emma Watters
  • David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, and his spouse, Sandra Lynn Ellison
  • Kevin Warsh, chairman of the Federal Reserve, and his spouse, Jane Lauder
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his spouse, Allison Lutnick
  • John Ratcliffe, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and his spouse, Michelle Ratcliffe
  • Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to Middle East
  • Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, and his spouse, Katie Miller
  • Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, and his spouse, Erin Scavino
  • Todd Blanche, attorney general of the United States, and his spouse, Kristine Blanche
  • Meredith O’Rourke, national finance director for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign
  • Energy Secretary Chris Wright
  • Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and his spouse, Cheryl Hines
  • Education Secretary Linda McMahon
  • Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his spouse, Kathryn Burgum
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and his spouse, Rachel Campos-Duffy
  • Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget
  • Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
  • Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling
  • Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter, and his fiancé, Katie Simpson
  • Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer
  • David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology
  • Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler and her spouse, Jeff Sprecher
  • Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.
  • Sen. Steven Daines, R-Mont.
  • General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Jay Clayton, director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  • Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, and his son, Alexandre Arnault
  • Ryan McInerey, CEO of Visa
  • Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard

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