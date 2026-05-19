Starbucks Korea head fired: Why a ‘Tank Day’ tumbler promo sparked public outrage

A Starbucks sign is seen outside the coffee company's global corporate headquarters Monday, May 11, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo)

The Starbucks Korea head has been sacked after a marketing campaign triggered public outrage recently.

The retail conglomerate, Shinsegae Group, that manages the US coffee chain in South Korea, said ⁠that Sohn Jeong-hyun, the head of Starbucks Korea, was fired for running “inappropriate marketing” with the launch of ‘Tank Day’ campaign.

What was the campaign?

The campaign was to promote what it called its “Tank” line of tumblers with a tagline that says “put it on the table with a sound of ‘Tak!‘”

What happened in 1980, and what is the recent outrage about?

The campaign sparked calls of boycotting Starbucks and political backlash for reviving memories of a harsh military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980. Many For Many of them, the “tank” motif stood for vehicles deployed by the government in May 1980 to crush the protesters.