scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Starbucks alleges labor board misconduct in union elections at U.S. cafes

Starbucks on Monday accused the federal labor board overseeing union elections at its U.S. cafes of misconduct and asked that elections be suspended nationwide pending the outcome of an investigation. The National Labor Relations Board and the Workers United union did not reply immediately to requests for comment. The coffee chain said NLRB agents allegedly […]

By: Reuters | New York |
August 15, 2022 6:23:23 pm
starbucksStarbucks on Monday accused the federal labor board overseeing union elections at its U.S. cafes of misconduct and asked that elections be suspended. (File Representational Photo)

Starbucks on Monday accused the federal labor board overseeing union elections at its U.S. cafes of misconduct and asked that elections be suspended nationwide pending the outcome of an investigation.

The National Labor Relations Board and the Workers United union did not reply immediately to requests for comment.

The coffee chain said NLRB agents allegedly helped Workers United win elections by manipulating the voting process and then collaborated to cover up the behavior, the company said in a letter to NLRB Chairman Lauren

McFerran and General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...

A year ago, there were no unionized corporate-owned Starbucks locations in the United States. Now, employees at 216 cafes have voted to join the union, while workers at 46 have voted against unionizing.

Starbucks Corp’s allegations come amid a growing unionization drive among U.S. retailers, including Amazon.com Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc and grocer Trader Joe’s.

According to Starbucks, the alleged misconduct, which the company says it learned from a whistleblower who is a long-time NLRB employee, took place during a Kansas City, Kansas union election, but is believed to have taken place in other regions as well.

Advertisement

“If the NLRB does not respond by investigating and remedying these types of actions, we do not see how the Board can represent itself as a neutral agency adjudicating unfair labor practice disputes – and elections – in a manner that is fair, honest, and proper, without the appearance of impropriety,” Starbucks said in its letter.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 06:23:23 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

3

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

Featured Stories

Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary: A spiritual icon who first conce...
Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary: A spiritual icon who first conce...
For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind A...
After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind A...
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement