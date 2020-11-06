Meet politician Stacey Abrams, Biden’s key to winning historically Republican Georgia

Many believe Joe Biden's sudden success in Georgia would not have been possible without the efforts of politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. (Source: StaceyAbrams/Twitter)

In a stunning turn of events three days after the US Election Day, Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, setting the stage for him to potentially become the first Democrat to win the state in nearly three decades. But many believe Biden’s sudden success in the otherwise reliably red state would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

While the Biden campaign realised that Georgia could possibly flip blue in the months leading up to election day, Abrams saw it coming years ago. Her activism over the last two years is said to have sparked a sea of change that has helped transform the state into a key battleground during the 2020 presidential race.

“We’ve come close time and time again,” the former state legislator said at a rally on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. “Every time is a building block, and we’re building toward a blue wall in Georgia.”

In 2018, after losing the state’s governors election to Republican Brian Kemp — in a race that was marred by allegations of voter suppression — she founded two nonprofits called ‘Fair Count’ and ‘Fair Fight Action’ to ensure that each vote was given its due. Since then, the organisations have been able to register an estimated 800,000 new voters, with a focus on minority voters.

Georgia, let’s shout out those who’ve been in the trenches and deserve the plaudits for change. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 6, 2020

She has consistently argued that laws and procedures in the state make it more difficult for people of colour as well as young and poor people to vote. Her ‘Fair Fight Action’ organisation has raised millions of dollars to help Democrats across the United States build voter protection programmes.

On Friday, the presidential race tightened dramatically when Biden took the lead in Georgia by a little more than 1,000 votes, CNN reported. His success in the state is being attributed to the record-breaking turnout of black voters across the suburbs around its capital city of Atlanta.

No Democratic presidential nominee has won the state since Bill Clinton in 1992. Even then, Clinton defeated former President George H W Bush by a slim margin.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s re-election campaign has launched a whole host of legal challenges in battleground states where Biden is currently leading. He has even accused the Democrat of voter fraud due to the massive influx of absentee ballots because of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

As of now, Biden is ahead in the presidential race with 253 electoral votes as compared to Trump’s 213.

