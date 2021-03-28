scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 28, 2021
One dead, six injured in stabbing attack at Canadian library

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a suspect was in custody. He said the man is in his 20s and has had interactions with police in the past.

By: AP | Vancouver |
Updated: March 28, 2021 9:38:25 am
One dead, six injured in stabbing attack at Canadian libraryMembers of the RCMP are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

A man went on a stabbing spree inside and around a library Saturday, killing one woman and injuring six other people in North Vancouver, British Columbia, authorities said.

One dead, six injured in stabbing attack at Canadian library One witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them she had just been stabbed. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jang said officials didn’t have any information yet about a motive.

One witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them she had just been stabbed. They then saw several victims within about 100 meters (yards) of each other, he said.

“There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom — a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Mossop said.

“It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimized,″ Mossop said of the attacker.

On Twitter, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling it a “senseless act of violence.”

