scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Sri Lanka’s president to cut spending in interim budget

The tourism-dependent nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with foreign exchange reserves crashing, public finances in a mess and the costs of basic goods rocketing.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the President of crisis-hit Sri Lanka after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned following massive outrage over the worst economic meltdown. (AP/file)

Sri Lanka’s president is set to slash expenditure when he presents an interim budget on Tuesday to see the crisis-ridden country through the rest of the year, amid discussions with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout package.

The tourism-dependent nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with foreign exchange reserves crashing, public finances in a mess and the costs of basic goods rocketing.

Having become president after his predecessor was ousted in a popular uprising in July, Ranil Wickremesinghe told Reuters earlier this month that the interim budget would focus on fiscal consolidation measures agreed with the IMF.

Also Read: |Sharp exchange between Delhi, Beijing over ship in Sri Lanka

He said that expenditure would be slashed by a “few hundred billion” rupees, including on defence, to channel funds for welfare and to repay interest on loans. Sri Lanka aimed for 3.9 trillion rupees ($10.99 billion) expenditure in its last budget, presented in November.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister, is expected to outline measures to support low income communities worst hit by the financial crisis and announce fresh taxes to shrink a double digit deficit.

A full-year budget for 2023 is likely to be presented in November, where a broader recovery plan will be outlined.

Also Read: |Sri Lanka’s economic woes to last another year; need to look at new sectors for recovery: Prez Wickremesinghe

“The interim budget will likely aim for a 9.9% deficit for 2022, which is lower than the earlier 12%,” said Lakshini Fernando, macroeconomist at investment firm Asia Securities.

Advertisement

“But expenditure and revenue targets will be difficult to achieve given the cooling economy and welfare demands.”

The island nation missed interest payments due on June 3, June 28, and July 18, and a principal payment due on July 25, according to rating agency S&P Global.

Also Read: |Stand with Lankan people as they seek aspirations: India

An IMF team that arrived in the country last week concludes its visit on Wednesday, with Sri Lankan officials saying they expect to have a staff-level agreement in place to advance talks for an emergency loan of around $3 billion.

Advertisement
Also Read: |Explained: What led to Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, and who’s helping?

The IMF team has also discussed restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt of about $29 billion.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 01:19:48 pm
Next Story

Man killed 5 members of family after argument over making breakfast

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Succession, spinoffs in focus in Mukesh Ambani’s big speech

Succession, spinoffs in focus in Mukesh Ambani’s big speech

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement