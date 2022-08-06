scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Sri Lanka’s economic woes to last another year; need to look at new sectors for recovery: Prez Wickremesinghe

Speaking at a two-day conference titled “Let's reset Sri Lanka” held on Friday, Wickremesinghe said that reforms in the country also would need higher taxation.

By: PTI | Colombo |
August 6, 2022 4:14:48 pm
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena look on after attending the inauguration of a new session of parliament and the first policy statement by Wickremesinghe, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka August 3, 2022. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that Sri Lanka’s economic woes would last for another year and it will have to think outside the box and look at new sectors like logistics and nuclear energy to revive the bankrupt economy.

Speaking at a two-day conference titled “Let’s reset Sri Lanka” held on Friday, Wickremesinghe said that reforms in the country also would need higher taxation.

Also Read |Sri Lanka to restart IMF bailout talks, president calls for unity government

“The next six months to one year I think till about July next year, we will have to go through a hard time,” he said, adding that for recovery Sri Lanka would have to look at new sectors such as logistics and nuclear energy. “One I believe in very much is logistics, if you see the growth of the Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani economies, logistics can have a big role to play here in Colombo, in Hambantota and Trincomalee. This is how we use our strategic position,” he said, referring to the two major ports of the island nation.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. The export industry is badly hit by the fuel scarcity caused by the forex crisis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Tourism industry, which was the backbone of the Sri Lankan economy, also got dented initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later owing to the economic turmoil.

Wickremesinghe, who was elected the president last month by Parliament, will serve the remaining term of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned amidst the massive anti-government protests.

Wickremesinghe, who has previously described Sri Lanka’s economy as bankrupt, said that economic reforms would require higher taxation.

Explained |Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lankan port, and what does it mean for India?

“Even taxation on wealth, we have to resort to those measures, first for economic recovery and second for social stability,” he said.

The president also said the country will have to consider getting into the nuclear energy sector.

“More you have more energy you can sell to India, at the same time keep more renewable energy available. We have to think outside the box,” he said.

Having declared an international debt default in April, Sri Lanka is currently negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a possible bailout package.

However, the IMF programme has hit a snag in the form of restructuring of debt. Even the World Bank has refused to provide any aid until a detailed macroeconomic policy is in place.

Referring to the ongoing IMF bailout attempt, Wickremesinghe said the legal and technical advisers on debt restructuring are moving ahead with the task.

“First the foreign debt….and when you look at the official debt are we getting caught into the geopolitics of the region of Asia?,” he said.

“It will be a period which we have not seen before, we have to look at both foreign debt and local debt, it is certainly going to be a difficult time. The first six months will be difficult,” he said.

Wickremesinghe said that over 6 million of the 21 million population of the country are being malnourished.

More and more are unemployed, he said, adding that additional funds are being set aside to support them.

Wickremesinghe said political stability was important to set in motion the required reforms.

“So we have to look at the political, social and economic dimensions of the reform, the restructuring that we are going to implement. We’ve already seen the economic impact as a shortage of oil and inflation in this country. In fact, it came onto the political scene as a social scene”, Wickremesinghe said, referring to the months-long street protests which culminated in the ouster of former President Rajapaksa.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 04:14:48 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp,...
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp,...
Flying start for India against ENG, Neetu in boxing finals
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Flying start for India against ENG, Neetu in boxing finals

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area
Know Your City

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement